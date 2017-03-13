Five ways to celebrate London Beer Week

Pay tribute to your porter and show some love for your larger, it's London Beer week from March 13-19.

Being in Dublin, The Guinness Factory is a bit of a trek, but you can get to know about the black stuff at London Beer Week’s St Patrick’s Day party. Sample some of the beers that are also made at the Guinness Open Gate Brewery and pair your pint with a street food menu by Kerb. The Pickle Factory. Cambridge Heath Overground. Friday March 17. £15 (includes a pint of Guinness).

Czech it out: a Prague beer hall is opening its doors on Brick Lane. Designed in the Praha beer-house style, there will be some free tastings and knotted pretzels for sale. To get the special 'Prague beer price' of 70p, just give the barman this secret codeword after 6pm: 'Pohoda' (it means savour the moment, which is easy to do when you've just scored a pint for under £1). Be quick, only 100 Prague price pints will be available from 6pm each day. Shop 8 Old Truman Brewery. Shoreditch High St Overground. Thursday 16 March-Sunday 19 March. Free entry.

Even if you haven't tried a can of Pabst Blue Ribbon, you've probably seen its blue and white label in countless American films (hello 'Blue Velvet'). It's used as the ultimate American 'hipster' signifier, so what better way to try it than at a big old kegger. This 'American house party' at The Pickle Factory will be a sea of red cups, beer pong and music from Cirque du Soul. The Pickle Factory. Cambridge Heath Overground. Saturday March 18. £10, includes a can of PBR.

You've heard of wine pairing, now it's time to give your pint the same treatment at The Old Red Cow's beer and food matching dinner. Quaff some ales and explore the fruity notes of your larger while enjoying a slap up meal. Be warned, as the name implies, this one's not all-that veggie friendly. The Old Red Cow pub. Barbican tube. Wed March 15. £40. Book ahead.

Did you know the process for making whisky is very similar to the one used for making beer? Apparently they are cousins, and frankly that's a family we wouldn't mind joining. Find out how Auchentoshan's whisky is made in this masterclass collaboration with Barworks for London Beer Week. If you can find time between supping a mix of beers and trying a single malt, you'll learn to whip up a cocktail of your own, and hopefully leave without a grain vs hops headache. Various locations. From Tuesday March 14 to Sunday March 19. £10.

