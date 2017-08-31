Fly to New York from London for less than £150 in Norwegian Air’s flash sale

As we prepare to bid adieu to August and slump into September, our minds wander to how we’ll fill the void between barbecues and Bonfire Night.

A city break! Of course. A city break will make everything better. A weekend somewhere else is bound to tide you over until it’s time to get out the tinsel.

Well then it’s welcome news that Norwegian Air have just announced a flash sale with regular flights from London Gatwick to European cities starting at £29.90, with destinations such as Barcelona, Copenhagen, Dubrovnik and Helsinki.

Fancy somewhere a little farther flung? You can also nab flights to New York for as little as £139.90. That’s cheaper than a Zone 1-3 monthly travelcard.

Other deals (or should that be steals?) include Las Vegas for £164.90 and Los Angeles for £159.90.

You’ve got to book via Norwegian’s autumn sale before September 19, when prices will go back to normal. What are you waiting for?

Make the most of your escape and plan your trip with our city travel guides.