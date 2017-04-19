Forget rainbow bagels – Little Ghost are bringing their pink and black creations to Dalston

A post shared by Little Ghost (@littleghostbagels) on Mar 2, 2017 at 11:12am PST

The name may sound spooky, but there’s nothing unnerving about Little Ghost. A former street food stall taking up residence at Dalston’s Birthdays for the next four weeks or so, this micro spooker serves up Asian-inspired bagels (think a mish mash of Japanese, Malay, Korean and Chinese fillings).

Flavour-wise, that’s pretty original in itself – but LG has got the moody aesthetic nailed down too, colouring their boiled ’n’ baked bagels and bitey bits with squid ink, charcoal and beetroot. Gothic sarnies? Why not. There’s a reason their tag line is ‘Hail Satan. Eat bagels’.

Thus, expect moody plates like black charcoal bagels filled with pork belly and pineapple kimchi (PINEAPPLE KIMCHI, PEOPLE) or fried chicken katsu curry, and a pink vegan beetroot bagel piled high with beetroot, potato and coconut curry. On the side, there are fried squid ink chicken fingers, and fries tossed with pork belly, chicken mince or more katsu curry sauce, all flecked with togarashi chilli. Oh yeah, plus weekly specials and a dedicated brunch menu on weekends. All the more reason to drag yourself to Dalston ASAP. How’s that for a neat Birthdays present? Arf!

Little Ghost is at Birthdays, 33-35 Stoke Newington Rd, N16, daily (from 5pm-10pm Monday-Friday, 12pm-5pm on weekends) until Monday May 15.



