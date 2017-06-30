Forget the multiplex, you can watch movies at the Natural History Museum this summer

Over four days this August, Londoners will be able to watch four much-loved films – including ‘The Little Mermaid’ and ‘Finding Nemo’ – in the inspiring surroundings of the Natural History Museum. You’ll enjoy each movie seated under the newly-installed diving blue whale, which has replaced ‘Dippy’, the Diplodocus cast, who stood in the entrance to the museum for many years.

To celebrate the arrival of the blue whale, each movie will be themed around the oceans. Before each screening, you’ll also watch a pre-recorded conversation with a scientist who will discuss some of the creatures that appear in these movies and separate the myths about them from the facts.

As well as being entertaining (and even educational), these screenings are a rare opportunity to watch a brilliant movie right in the heart of a beautiful London museum, which definitely beats a night at the multiplex.

Movie Nights at the Museum runs from Saturday August 12 to Tuesday August 15, 7.30pm in the Natural History Museum’s Hintze Hall.

The films showing are: ‘Jaws’ (Sat Aug 12), ‘Free Willy’ (Sun Aug 13), ‘Finding Nemo’ (Mon Aug 14) and ‘The Little Mermaid’ (Tue Aug 15).

Find out more about these screenings and book tickets here.