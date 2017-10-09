Four days of free fried chicken in Soho

‘Holy Fuck You’ve Pulled’. That’s just one of the imaginatively named giveaways on offer at Soho chicken joint Billy and the Chicks’ upcoming ‘Chicken Fiesta’, kicking off Monday 23 October. When we heard ‘Chicken Fiesta’ we had visions of whole streets closed off, endless chicken and wild abandon. Sadly, it’s not quite that. There is free chicken, though: 50 free ‘The Thigh Life’ chicken burgers, and 50 free ‘Holy F**k You’ve Pulled, the hottest chick in town’ boxes, which, sexual politics aside, look pretty good. The hot sauce (geddit?) is made with scotch bonnet peppers. Plus there are free cocktails on day three, and 50 percent off all food for the whole four days. We’re into it.

Billy and the Chicks free chicken giveaway will run Monday October 23-Thursday October 26 at 27-28 St Anne’s Court, W1F 0BW.

