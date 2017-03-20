Four excellent magazine events happening in London

Fancy flipping pages this week? Here are four fun magazine events to get excited about!

In a bold move, emerging publication Ewe Zine have opted to launch their first issue as a video magazine that can be watched via YouTube rather than choosing a traditional print model. With a focus on fresh bands, current affairs and on-point fashion, issue one includes interviews with protesters at January’s Women’s March and a fruit-themed look book.

Even though it exists via a URL, the mag makers recognise the importance of connecting with readers IRL, so they’re inviting you lot to join them for drinks and Monday night fun to mark the launch. Watch the first issue in full and be in with a chance of winning a year’s worth of Mast Brothers chocolate.

The Book Club. TONIGHT. 7pm-9pm. Free. RSVP here.

Exploring modern witchcraft, feminism, ancient archetypes and instant art, Sabat Magazine has carved itself a mystical niche in the mag world. Gather your fellow witches and join founder and editor Elisabeth Krohn for an evening of the occult in east London. Expect witchy tunes, blessings and plenty of prosecco popping. White magic only, please!

Shoreditch Platform, Wed Mar 22. 7.30pm-10.30pm. Free. RSVP here.

Pushing ‘relentless imagery of pseudo glamour masquerading as beauty’ aside, the bi-annual Beauty Papers is giving beauty a brave new face. Editor-in-chief Maxine Leonard and creative director Valerie Wickes will be launching the mag’s fourth issue and giving guests a behind-the-scenes look at their creative process.

You can also browse the beautiful shelves of the magCulture Shop, which are packed with over 350 interesting titles, and enjoy a few beers while you’re at it.

magCulture Shop. Thu Mar 23. from 6.30pm. £6. Book here.

With a focus on modern business, Courier centres its content on startup culture. At this event, they’ll be asking whether startups could be the driving force in a transformed NHS that embraces smartphone technology and rejects current models.

Dr Mahiben Maruthappu (NHS innovation adviser), Melissa Morris (Network Locum) and Bruce Hellman (uMotif) will each present their visions for a future NHS.

Second Home. Tue Mar 28. 7pm-8.30pm. Free. Book here.

