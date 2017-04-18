Four new co-working spaces in London where everyone wants a desk

Big corporate offices are out, casual co-working spaces are in. Whether you’re a freelancer, a start-up or you just need to rent a desk to write your novel, co-working spaces are popping up all over London faster than you can say ‘Is that a pug under your desk?’ And the opportunity to work alongside other creatives in a cool, quirky environment is attracting many a digital nomad. Here are four new and soon-to-open co-working spaces to know about if you’re a freelancer at large.

Palmspace, Hackney Downs Studio

1. Palmspace at Hackney Downs Studio, Hackney

Best way to make an office zen? Add palm trees. Hackney Downs Studio’s new collaborative workspace is all about the palms. The idea is to give its resident creatives an environment to explore their imagination (and get shit done). The space will be working with Umbrella Collective to provide monthly workshops, weekly drop-ins and help connect freelancers. Whether you’re a start-up or a more established brand, a creative team or a solopreneur, there’s a little hideaway in this print-factory-turned-trendy-office to suit anyone, and nurture all types of innovation.

Work.Life, Clerkenwell

This brand new, intimate co-working space from the Work.Life group boasts ninja-fast wifi, fruit water on tap, and member benefits such as breakfast, a running club and food tastings. Plus beer and pizza nights – mustn’t forget those after a productive week. With all the workspaces a creative could ever need, from mood booths and breakout spaces, to standing and sitting desk options, it seems surprising that people actually leave, ever. Still reluctant to sign up for a full membership right away? That’s ok, they have options for commitment-phobes too, offering access to the facilities from £3.50 an hour, just enough time for your next big entrepreneurial idea to spark.

Beehive, Stoke Newington

3. Beehive Co-working, Stoke Newington

This high-ceilinged former Victorian warehouse is now a cool co-working hub, which goes by the name of Beehive in Stoke Newington, offering a collaborative and (hopefully) inspiring work environment for those after a flexible, fun work-life balance. The vibrant space has a tonne of natural light and a spacious open-plan work area to get stuck into any project, whatever your career background. From illustration and design and health and wellbeing to branding and photography, Beehive has housed many a creative from a variety of industries, so there will always be someone interesting to bump into.

Work Hub MadeSimple, Old Street

4. Work Hub MadeSimple, Old Street

Anywhere that supplies unlimited tea and coffee is bound to have freelancers queuing at the kettle. This friendly co-working space sits right at the centre of London’s tech scene and aims to be a welcoming and supportive place for when that lightbulb moment strikes. It's bright, spacious and hosts regular seminars with ‘thought-leaders’. Members can work from standing desks or comfy seats and there's the all-important Friday networking sesh, fuelled by booze; the ultimate inspiration-inducing combo.

