Fulham is getting its very own urban beach

Life’s a beach, or at least it will be soon in Fulham, which is about to become a seaside hangout for the summer. The Thames-bordered borough is being turned into a white sandy beach with palm trees and pastel-painted beach huts in May, so us Londoners can get a taste of the sea breeze without having to go outside the M25. At 20m long, Neverland London may not rival the golden coasts of Rio, but it promises to pack free-to-use deck chairs, pop-up shops, street food from the likes of Le Rac Shack, The Duck Truck and Taco Dave, flower-canopied feasting tables and swings. If that’s not enough, there are even Petanque courts and beer pong tables available for hire.

Entry starts at £5, giving you access to all the seaside fun. Groups of six or more can hire out a beach hut for the day (£40), while groups of 12 to 25 can experience the sandy shore from a day party bed with the option of a personal ‘beach butler’ who’ll create bespoke cocktails from a mixology trolley (£60). But if you can’t stretch to that, there’s a BYOB policy so you can sip on your favourite tipple while you sink your toes in the sand. We’ll drink to that.

Neverland London will be beach body ready on Monday May 10 at Albert Wharf, Fulham, SW6 2TY. Throughout the summer it will open Wednesday to Friday: 6pm-11pm, Saturday: 12pm-11pm and Sunday and Bank Holidays: 12pm-9.30pm. Book tickets here.

Fancy a day trip? Check out these ten brilliant beaches near London.