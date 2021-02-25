Time to swap the sounds of the city for some sweet sea air? These sandy sanctuaries are less than two hours from the city

On April 12 outdoor hospitality opens up again and we are once again allowed to take nice little breaks around the UK. And once that date rolls around you better believe few things will feel more appealing than a day at the beach. Luckily London is within two hours of some of the best beaches in the UK, from the wilds of Camber Sands to the eerie beauty of bleak Dungeness.

It's worth bearing in mind that until restrictions on indoor eating lift on (at the earliest) May 17, you'll need to limit your restaurant visits to places without outdoor dining facilities. If you’re planning an escape, or after some salty sea air, here’s some fuel for your day(trip) dreams: amazing places that are within easy reach of London, from coastal walking routes in areas of outstanding natural beauty to good old fashioned seaside towns.

RECOMMENDED: The best day trips from London