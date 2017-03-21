George Clooney turned up at a care home to wish an 87-year-old happy birthday

Here's a simple but lovely story for a bright spring morning: the Hollywood actor George Clooney turned up at a Berkshire care home on Sunday to wish an 87-year-old resident happy birthday – and to give her a bunch of flowers. What a guy.

The care home in Sonning, where the actor lives, had written to 55-year-old Clooney to ask whether he could help them to celebrate Pat Adams's birthday as she's a big fan of the 'Gravity' star and talks about him all the time. The actor then turned up unannounced this weekend at the care home, Sunrise of Sonning, clutching the letter which the home had sent to him and carrying flowers for Adams.

'This was a classy gesture from a wonderful man,' said a Sunrise spokesperson after Clooney's visit. 'She was absolutely thrilled to meet her great icon, and it was such a lovely surprise to see George greet her with flowers and a card.'

The actor has been living in Berkshire with his wife Amal Clooney since 2014. If you live nearby and fancy organising a birthday surprise for a friend or family member, you know who to ask.

