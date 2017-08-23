Get a free Aperol Spritz at this giant South Bank sundial-bar

‘It’s 5 o’clock somewhere,’ or so the saying goes. Well, there’s no guesswork to it this bank holiday, as a giant sundial-cum-bar has been erected to announce the minute it strikes cocktail o’clock in London. Or in this case, spritz o’clock, as it’s Aperol who’s behind this huge wooden structure right by the Oxo Tower. Who needs Big Ben’s bongs anyway?

Starting this evening, the pop-up apertivo bar on the South Bank will be serving up spritzes from 5pm right through to 8.30pm every night of the bank holiday weekend. Even better, your first spritz is free. All you have to do is rock up and grab a coupon from one of the Aperol team to redeem a refreshing South Bank sundowner. Roll on 5pm.

The Aperol Spritz Sundial Social is serving spritzes near the Oxo Tower from Wed Aug 23-Mon Aug 28, 5pm-8.30pm.

