Seven places in London where you can get an Aperol Spritz for £5 or less

Need a hit of sweet, bitter orange nectar tonight? Of course you do. And we know a few places where you can get your Aperol Spritz on the cheap. Seriously cheap. Here are seven spots in London where you can fill your cup with that trendy prosecco-soda-Aperol mix for a fiver or less.

Let the gods rain neon orange on us tonight as we quaff at the bar of popular central London restaurant Ape & Bird. Praise be to both the Ape and the Bird as they bless us with £5 spritzes every day between 4pm and 6pm. Leicester Square tube.

To paraphrase Kendrick Lamar, Wine Rack’s got a swimming pool full of bargain liquor and we’ll more than happily dive in it. Both a wine wholesaler and (possibly) London’s cheapest bar, Wine Rack does an Aperol Spritz for just £3.99. Belsize Park tube.

Whoa! What? The Alwyne Castle in Highbury is participating in an Aperol Social event today and tomorrow (from 5pm), where you can get two refreshing spritzes for the price of one. That sounds like cause for a right royal knees-up. Highbury & Islington tube.

This bar, opposite Waterloo station, has taken a fresh approach to helping commuters avoid the platform crush. It’s giving rail season ticket holders 50 percent off their drinks, which means you can get an Aperol Spritz for just £5. It’s enough to lure anyone off the platform during rush hour. Waterloo tube.

Viva Italia, eh? If you want to enjoy Aperol Spritz in a place that feels like the drink’s spiritual home, why not head to Exmouth Market’s Café Kick? It’s covered in football memorabilia and has a European ambience. Where better to drink Italian cocktails for just a fiver during happy hour. Farringdon tube.

Bask on the cool rocks beneath a sparkling waterfall of spritz at this busy outdoor bar, hidden near Peckham Rye station, where you can get two Aperol Spritzes for £9 during happy hour (and if you buy one cocktail, you get another glass of the same cocktail for £2). So you and a mate can have a cheeky spritz for just £4.50 each. Oi, oi! Peckham Rye Overground.

After taking Shoreditch and Covent Garden by storm, the much-loved pizza restaurant recently opened a third branch in Fitzrovia. Now, you can tuck into a slice (or a 20-incher if you’re with a crowd) of its inventively topped pizzas and get a naughty £5 spritz to wash it down. Or two, or three…