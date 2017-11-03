Get a free four-pack of beer delivered to your door on Saturday

How are you going to celebrate the launch of what makers are calling a ‘beer for drinking’? By drinking it for free, that’s how. On Saturday November 4, Vice is giving away four-packs of its new beer through the Uber Eats app to a total of 2,500 users. That means those who get lucky will have free cans of Old Blue Last beer delivered straight to their door. The giveaway starts at 4pm until stock runs out, and will only be available to Londoners within an undisclosed delivery range. So login, search for ‘Old Blue Last’ and (fingers crossed) sip away your Saturday.

