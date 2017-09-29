Get an actual real-life tattoo for free at London Cocktail Week

Substitute drink for ink at this year’s London Cocktail Week. To permanently mark the week-long celebration of liquor every which way, spiced rum brand Sailor Jerry is teaming up with London tattoo parlour Cloak and Dagger to offer free tatts to festival goers.

Tattoos will be up for grabs to those with a LCW pass on a first come, first served basis on Tuesday October 3 and Wednesday October 4, from midday until 7pm. Those up for getting inked will be able to choose from a small range of classic designs by tattoo forefather Norman ‘Sailor Jerry’ Collins, including a tropical Hawaiian landscape and a cute little swallow.

And while drinking before inking is frowned upon, you’ll be so near LCW’s Spitalfields Cocktail Village, it would be rude not to cheers your new tattoo straight after.

Cloak and Dagger is at 34 Cheshire St, E2 6EH.

