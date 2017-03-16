  • Blog
Get crowned king of the wing at a chicken-eating challenge in Clapham

By Stephanie Hartman Posted: Thursday March 16 2017, 3:31pm

Hey, hot stuff! Reckon you could bolt down a bucketload of super spicy wings in eight minutes? Well The Jam Tree and Fu Manchu have a challenge for you.

The King of the Wing competition is returning to south London, offering those who thrive on fiery heat the chance to win a £350 bar tab, a personalised trophy and, of course, eternal, sizzling glory. Contenders will be given eight minutes to knock back as many wings laced with a combo of chilli, Tabasco and cayenne pepper as they can, and they’ve got a whopping 1.35kg (around 50 wings) of meat to get through if the 2015 record is to be beaten.

Entry spots are limited and filling up fast so email clapham@thejamtree.com to register ASAP. It costs £12 to participate but spectators can watch the saucy showdown for free.

King of the Wing. Fu Manchu, Clapham, SW4 7UX. Fri Mar 31.

Find more finger-lickin’ good chicken in London or use this app to help find your nearest chicken shop.

Check out London's vegan fried chicken shop:

 
London's first ever vegan fried chicken shop is now open

Fried chicken, but not as you know it. London's first ever VEGAN fried chicken shop has opened in Hackney.

Posted by Time Out London on Thursday, 19 January 2017

 

Staff writer
By Stephanie Hartman

Steph is a freelance writer at Time Out London and pineapple enthusiast. Follow her on Twitter @S_J_Hartman.

For any feedback or for more information email

