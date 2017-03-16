Get crowned king of the wing at a chicken-eating challenge in Clapham

Hey, hot stuff! Reckon you could bolt down a bucketload of super spicy wings in eight minutes? Well The Jam Tree and Fu Manchu have a challenge for you.

The King of the Wing competition is returning to south London, offering those who thrive on fiery heat the chance to win a £350 bar tab, a personalised trophy and, of course, eternal, sizzling glory. Contenders will be given eight minutes to knock back as many wings laced with a combo of chilli, Tabasco and cayenne pepper as they can, and they’ve got a whopping 1.35kg (around 50 wings) of meat to get through if the 2015 record is to be beaten.

Entry spots are limited and filling up fast so email clapham@thejamtree.com to register ASAP. It costs £12 to participate but spectators can watch the saucy showdown for free.

King of the Wing. Fu Manchu, Clapham, SW4 7UX. Fri Mar 31.

