Get free barbecue delivered to your door this bank holiday

Apparently, 65 percent of barbecues across the UK will fail this bank holiday weekend. This is according to Hungry House, which is launching a ‘BBQ SOS emergency’ service this bank holiday weekend, delivering free grilled meats and veg to unlucky victims from Friday August 25 all the way through to Monday August 28.

By ‘fail’, Hungry House means that either your barbecuing equipment has broken down, or that you’ve overcooked/undercooked everything and generally had a total meatmare. All you have to do to qualify for this delightful free food is tweet a picture of your botched barbecue @hungryhouse. The free food in question looks pretty small in the picture, mind, so it might not be worth deliberately sabotaging your barbecue for. Not that that idea had crossed our minds, you understand.

