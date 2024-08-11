Currently in permanent residency at Orbit's south London taproom, Cue Point are the most consistent London bbq slingers about. Joshua Moroney and Mursal Saiq's British Afghan fusion smoked barbecue menu is fully halal, and encompasses the likes of smoked lamb ribs and beef short rib, as well as offering vegan options such as borani kadoo, where smoked pumpkin is braised in onions, garlic, coriander, ginger, turmeric and chilli peppers, then served up with garlic spiked vegan yogurt. Something for everyone.