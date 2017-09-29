  • Blog
Get free cake from the pastry shop that invented the Cronut

By Tom Howells Posted: Friday September 29 2017, 1:49pm

Bon anniversaire to French pastry titan Dominique Ansel, whose Victoria boutique turns one this weekend. To celebrate, they’ll be giving away free slices of their seasonal brown sugar and plum cake on Saturday September 30 (that’s tomorrow) and Sunday October 1. It seems a bit unfair that we’re getting presents for their birthday, but who’s complaining? Off to Victoria!

Fun birthday factoids: over the past year, Dominique Ansel Victoria has sold 81,238 signature Cronut pastries; enough, apparently, to place one on every seat of 1,232 Routemaster buses. Even then, London's favourite DA titbit is actually the peanut butter liquid caramel cake (pictured), though no sales deets for that one. Extremely arbitrary facts, but impressive nonetheless. Anyway, FREE CAKE.

Need convincing? Honestly? Then check out our five-star review of Dominique Ansel Victoria here

