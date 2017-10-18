Get free dumplings at King’s Cross today

FREE FOOD KLAXON: you can get free dumplings at King’s Cross station today. But be swift! The giveaway starts at midday (and only goes on ’til 5pm).

Regular they are not: the ‘Wake Up Wonton’ soup dumpling (invented by Mamalan chef Ning Ma) is filled with coffee and cream. Stimulating stuff!

They’re being dished out courtesy of the W Hotel group, to publicise their new Shanghai outpost (and will appear on the hotel’s new international dumpling menu). Look out for the hot pink cart by the station entrance; there’s one dumpling available to each customer.

God, dumplings are GREAT, aren't they? Here’s our list of London’s ten best.

