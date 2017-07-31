Get free pints at the pub Charlie Chaplin used to frequent

We heard that Charlie Chaplin was partial to drinking gin and juice. But he’d probably still doff his bowler hat to the news that a Kennington pub he used to visit as a nipper is giving away pints to punters to celebrate its relaunch.

The Tankard opens on Kennington Road today, brought back to life by the Draft House beer bar chain. So to celebrate, the pub will be giving away pints throughout the month to anybody who utters the secret code: ‘Charlie sent me’, with a total of 100 drinks up for grabs.

The pub is reverting back to its original 1825 name. During that period its roof terrace was a prime spot for locals to get a glimpse over the wall and into Bethlem Psychiatric Hospital (otherwise known as Bedlam; yes, it’s where the word comes from). The pub can’t offer quite the same views now, but the roof terrace is still intact, pimped-up with pergolas for shelter. Victorian London’s music hall and silent movie past is honoured with fresh décor, but otherwise, it’ll be all about modern craft beers and Draft House’s very own Victory Gin.

The Tankard opens today at 111 Kennington Rd, SE11 6SF. Say the code words: ‘Charlie Sent Me’ to get a free pint in August before the 100-pint promotion ends.

