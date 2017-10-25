Get free ‘success-flavoured’ breakfast sarnies next week at Boxpark

We all know brekkie’s the most important meal, right? Well behold: for three consecutive days next week, sarnie fanatics Sub Cult will be joining forces with networking behemoth LinkedIn (obviously!), to set you up for the day.

From 8am-11am, the street food heroes will be making a splash at Boxpark Shoreditch, giving out free subs. Using apparently dopamine-fuelled ingredients, they’ve dubbed them ‘successwiches’.



Cue the science: dopamine is a naturally occurring chemical, said to boost motivation and productivity. Each ‘successwich’ features fillings with ‘dopamine qualities’, according to LinkedIn. That means steak and eggs with espresso relish, spinach and radish cress for the meat eaters; or avocado and matcha smash with scrambled eggs with candied beets and toasted seeds for veggies. Tenuous technicals or no, grab one while stocks last and be on your way to a dope day.

The free ‘successwiches’ will be available from the Sub Cult van at Boxpark Shoreditch from Wednesday November 1 – Friday November 3, from 8am-11am.

