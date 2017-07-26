Get free unicorn toast at this new pop-up

London: we’re obsessed with unicorns. We’ve gone mental for unicorn doughnuts, unicorn freakshakes, unicorn pizzas… but our first and deepest love was unicorn toast. Birthed on Instagram circa 2016, unicorn toast is really just toast with cream cheese, plus food colouring and edible sparkles, but all those colours and sparkles just bewitch us, don’t they? Essentially, when it comes to food trends, this city has the taste of an eight-year-old girl.

Well, crack out that inner pre-teen, because there’s a new pop-up café opening next Friday (August 4) for one day only, and it’s giving out FREE unicorn toast. Zanily named Toast or Hands (the idea being, we can see from that picture, that it’s better to eat unicorn spread off a piece of toast rather than licking it straight off your hand) – the café is designed to celebrate the magic of bread. As well as enjoying the free unicorn toast, visitors will actually be invited to eat unicorn spread off their own palms and imagine how miserable life would be carb-free. It sounds weird AF and we kind of like it. Just remember to wash your hands.

Get free unicorn toast from Toast or Hands on Fri Aug 4 from 7.30am-5pm at 31 New Inn Yard, EC2A 3EY.

Remember Mermaid toast?