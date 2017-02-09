  • Blog
Get half-price food at Bone Daddies' new Marylebone branch this week

By Stephanie Hartman Posted: Thursday February 9 2017, 1:33pm

If your money-saving resolutions have successfully continued past January, you’ll be pleased to hear there’s another tasty bargain to be bagged this week. Ramen joint Bones Daddies, which already has four branches dotted across the city, is opening a new restaurant on James Street and offering 50 percent off food to celebrate.

Broths laced with gutsy noodles will be flying out from their new haunt in St Christopher’s Place and the first 75 guests at lunch and 125 at dinner will be treated to a food bill slashed in half. It’s first come, first served, so you’ll need to arrive ahead of time but we reckon it’ll be worth the wait.

The offer takes place between Fri Feb 10–Thu Feb 16. Bone Daddies, St Christopher’s Place, James St, W1U 1HA. Sign up for 50 percent off your meal here.

Looking for more cheap eats? Check out 15 dishes for a fiver and under

Staff writer
By Stephanie Hartman

Steph is a freelance writer at Time Out London and pineapple enthusiast. Follow her on Twitter @S_J_Hartman.

