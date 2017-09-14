Get pints at 1990s prices at Draft House Camden’s launch party tonight

Ah, the ’90s. Ah, Camden in the ’90s. Get all misty-eyed about it tonight at the launch of Draft House Camden. The latest bar in Draft House’s fleet of craft beer joints is opening up on Camden Road, and to celebrate they’re throwing a party that bigs-up the best thing about the area: the 1990’s Britpop scene.

The pub has commissioned a ‘Camden Rock Map’, a work of art that decorates one wall of the venue. It highlights key moments in the neighbourhood’s musical history since the 1960s – from Pink Floyd to Blur to Winehouse. And to celebrate this work of art at the Draft House’s latest arrival, the new pub is holding a launch party tonight that combines a music quiz with live tunes and prices rolled back to how they were in those glory days of the ’90s.



Yep, that’s right – a pint of Draft House’s own pale ale will cost you just £1.58. Time to party like it’s 1995.

Draft House Rocks takes place at Draft House Camden Road, NW1 9EA, Thursday September 14, 6pm-8pm.

Find more beery fun (but at a higher price) in our list of London’s best craft beer pubs.