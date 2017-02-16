Get ready for $5 milkshakes – a Quentin Tarantino inspired pop-up is coming to London

If you've ever wondered what the Big Kahuna burger from 'Pulp Fiction' actually tastes like, you might be about to find out. The explosive universe of Quentin Tarantino is coming to London in March when an immersive pop-up of his movies opens in Borough.



The Tarantino-inspired season is called The Last Chapel and it's the brainchild of Backyard Cinema, the pop-up that started life in a back garden with a bunch mates watching movies on a bedsheet. Last year, Backyard moved into a permanent home, the Mercato Metropolitano Italian food market.

The plan is to transform the space into an abandoned chapel deep in the Nevada Desert. (That’ll be the chapel from ‘Kill Bill’ where Mia was gunned down during the wedding massacre). The screenings will be hosted by a crazed priest, and it’s not just Tarantino films that you’ll be able to watch. The Last Chapel will also be showing ‘Leon’, ‘The Shawshank Redemption’, ‘Drive’ and ‘There Will Be Blood’.

Sadly, there's probably not much of a chance of a repeating this – John Travolta and Gaga going full ‘Pulp Fiction’ on the dancefloor at an afterparty for the Grammies at the weekend.

'The Last Chapel' runs from March 22 to April 8.

