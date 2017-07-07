Get your feast on at Foodies Festival Blackheath this weekend

South Londoners, dig out your baggiest trousers and abandon all hope of a virtuous weekend, because Foodies Festival returns this Friday and your tastebuds are in for a treat.

Essentially, Foodies Fest is the dream day out for anyone who thinks Glastonbury could really do with far fewer bands and a hell of a lot more cake. That’s not to say celebrities will be in short supply – just that this lot are far handier with a spiraliser than with a Stratocaster. Topping this year’s bill are queen of food blogs ‘Deliciously’ Ella Woodward, ‘Great British Bake Off’ winner Candice Brown and reigning ‘Masterchef’ champ Saliha Mahmood-Ahmed, all of whom are set to have the Chefs’ Theatre rapt as they reveal some of the tips and tricks that have elevated them to the top of their respective culinary games.

There’ll be plenty of opportunities for whistle-wetting, too. Head to the Drinks Theatre for wine and beer tasting sessions, or make a beeline for the Frontier Container Bar – a nifty beer-dispensing shipping container – for a round of refreshing Frontier Craft Lagers. And if you must make an effort to offset the calorific onslaught, you’ll be well looked after in the Healthy Living Zone, where you can work up a sweat with fitness pros from The Yoga Space.

And because those Glasto folks may actually be onto something with all that racket, there’s also a live music stage, featuring a host of up-and-coming unsigned acts. Sure, the grub’s the main reason to go, but you’ll need something to do between platefuls, won’t you?

Foodies Festival Blackheath is happening Fri Jul 7-Sun Jul 9 on Blackheath. Get your tickets here.