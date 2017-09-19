Get your hands on the hottest tickets out now

On offer this week: legendary dance bros, a reggae giant, and a 'Pointless' host. Let's go…

Borderless

After starting in Battersea last year, this series of gigs moves east to make a worthwhile musical hub of an under-celebrated venue. Look out for high-octane dance band The Turbans, the ace Deep Throat Choir and reggae giant Horace Andy (pictured below) during its run.

Theatre Royal Stratford. Sep 27-Oct 21.

Robert Glasper

The modern jazz icon, who’s worked with everyone from Kendrick to Kanye, plays as part of the London Jazz Festival.

Barbican. Nov 16.

Chemical Brothers

Bugged Out! host an absolutely killer night at lazerdrome Printworks soon, led off with a DJ set from the Chems.

Printworks. Dec 2.

Aminé

The quite breath-takingly fly Oregon rapper makes a rare London visit. If standout tune ‘Redmercedes’ is legit, expect to see him around town ‘rolling deeper than Adele’.

Heaven. Dec 5.

Horace Andy

Soulwax

The Belgian brothers are in proper live music/band territory at the moment. This new show is a triumph – a pace-building rave juggernaut with three drummers in cubes at its core.

Roundhouse. Dec 15.

Sigrid

She’s a pint-sized Scandi sensation with a huge voice and a huge new tour to boot.

O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire. Mar 14 2018.

Alexander Armstrong

In the late ’90s, he was a fierce sketch comic with a habit of getting naked. Nowadays, this wholesome pillar of daytime TV quizzing loves exploring his musical side – probably as much as he used to love getting naked.

Royal Albert Hall. May 31 2018.

The The

Matt Johnson’s complex, sprawling synthpop band return.

Troxy. Jun 7 2018.