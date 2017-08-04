Giant inflatable obstacle courses, taco parties and gin cocktails: it’s LondOntheInside’s tips for August

Our mates at LondOntheInside have rounded up five things they’re pretty damn excited about this month.

Breddos X Tabasco TacOver series: Pjoltergeist Dinner, Clerkenwell, Aug 20-21

If you follow LondonOnTheInside on Instagram you’ll know we’re big fans of Breddos. And now there’s another reason to visit: Oslo’s Pjoltergesit are joining them in the kitchen for two days starting with a taco and mezcal party on Sunday, followed by a sit-down eight-course dinner on Monday. Sign us (and yourselves) up before this sells out!

NYC’s The Dead Rabbit, aka the best bar in the world, is setting up shop at Claridge’s and we’ll happily dig into our life savings for a few cocktails here. Their second-floor parlour is being re-created in the hotel, complete with their comic-book style menus and signature cocktails, so we’ll see you at the bar with a Psycho Killer – the drink that is!

Gin Festival, Tobacco Dock, Aug 25-27

Gin, mother’s ruin, Old Tom? Whatever you like to call it we can’t get enough of the stuff and we can’t wait to work our way round the Gin Festival at Tobacco Dock. With samples from Willem Barentsz, Ableforth’s and Masons, a gin cocktail bar, live music and a series of gin workshops, it’s got the makings of a ginny good weekend.

Do we need to say any more? It’s like a bouncy castle on steroids and we’ll be running along the 272m beast like absolute crazies, jumping over the obstacles and taking you all down on our way – because we will WIN and you can treat us to a beer after to congratulate us on our crown.

Aug 5 ,12,19 and 26 50 percent off brunch at Aquavit , St James’s Market,,12,19 and 26

We love their Eel Benedict (in fact we’re big fans of all their food!), so we’ve hooked up Scandi joint Aquavit to give you lucky lot 50 percent off their brand new ‘brunch with beats’ every Saturday throughout August. As well as the food there’s DJs to keep the tunes spinning throughout the day too. Nothing quite like a good Saturday sesh. Did somebody say hair of the dog?

