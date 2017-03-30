Give us a culinary hand, will you?

After our recent video on Chinese dumplings, we’ve been politely informed that bursting these lovely little parcels of culinary joy before they reach your lips really isn’t the done thing at all.

So, first off, apologies to anybody who was peeved by our post. Secondly, we'd like to invite the knowledgeable food-lovers of China and Asia to tell us what traditional delicacies we Londoners should try - and how to eat them properly. We’re an inquisitive bunch at heart you know, and while we don’t always do things the traditional way, we’re always looking to learn.

So please, do us a favour and give us a steer on what to chow on next by adding a comment or two below. We'll publish the best suggestions. Thank you!