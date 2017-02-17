Go around the world in more than 80 outfits at this Somerset House exhibition

It’s three cheers to the fashion world who is once again flicking two fingers up at nationalism. Now in its sixth year, the International Fashion Showcase (organised by the British Council and British Fashion Council and sponsored by Mercedes-Benz) is back and more beautiful ever. It's giving you the chance to travel around the world within the space of a few hours and appreciate the enormous amount of talent across the seas, and the exhibition runs until February 21. Exploring the theme of Local Vs Global, emerging fashion designers from 26 alphabet-spanning countries ­– from Austria to Zimbabwe ­– will show off their wonderful wares, all the while promoting cultural exchange between London and the rest of the world. Something we can do with more than ever right now.

Here are some of the designers you'll get to see:

Hvala Ilija from Austria

Antar-Angu by Ujjawal Dubey from India

Ancuta Sarca from Romania

Artem Shumov from Russia

Kaleekal from India

Alina Zamanova from Ukraine

And this is a sneak peak of the exhibition:

West Wing Galleries, Somerset House, Strand, WC2R 1LA. February 17 – 21. Opening Hours: 10.00 – 18.00 Daily. www.somersethouse.org.uk. Free admission, pre-registration advised via Billetto.