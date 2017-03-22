Gone to the dogs: London's last greyhound track is closing this weekend

Nearly 100 years of history comes to an end this week as the last greyhound track in London closes. Saturday sees the final ever dog race at Wimbledon Greyhound Stadium before it’s torn down to enable AFC Wimbledon to build a stadium on the same spot. It’s a sad end to an unbelievably colourful sporting history that once saw up to 90,000 people attending big races, the occasional riot and a bizarre period during the 1930s when an entrepreneur imported 12 cheetahs to race on the track.
In future, Londoners wanting to see dog racing will have to travel to Romford or Crayford, but you can head to Wimbledon this weekend for a last chance to partake in a slice of London history. We’d highly recommend it: there are super cheap deals on offer to draw punters in (three quid for entry and a free alcoholic drink), plus it’s like nothing else you’ll find in London. And after Saturday, you can take that literally.
Wimbledon Greyhound Stadium. Earlsfield rail. Sat Mar 25, 6.30pm.
It is not a sad end - greyhound racing should be consigned to the history books. It is a self-regulated industry with no transparency on greyhound injury, death or retirement data allowing many to go to or bet on the dogs unaware of the cruelty & death involved. The regulators - the GBGB are currently being investigated for fraud by the City of London Police. They give paltry fines to repeat offenders caught doping their dogs and do nothing to prevent races in ice, snow, heatwaves or thunderstorms – what’s a few more injured or terrified dogs when there are £100,000s of betting revenue at stake?
There are about 14,000 racing greyhounds in the UK and around 8,000 finish racing every year of which between 1,000 and 3,700 are unaccounted for according to the EFRA Committee report. The same report also gleaned some data on track deaths – 1295 at 22 tracks in 3 years but how many greyhounds are killed because they don’t make the grade or at kennels or because it’s less hassle than rehoming them is not disclosed.
So unless it’s mentioned on a racing broadcast I can’t say how many dogs have died in 89 years as a consequence of racing. I do know that Wimbledon has a freezer in which to store the dead dogs like Romeo in Milan who we do know died at the track.
The track vet at Wimbledon who is supposed to check the dogs are OK did not diagnose one greyhound as blind until they had lost several races – nor did their owner or trainer notice.
Another trainer Chris Mosdall at Wimbledon was jailed for race fixing after being exposed on Panorama admitting on camera that he drugged his dogs.
I am appalling that Time Out have written such a trite, shallow and one-sided promotional article on this cruel, corrupt and murderous industry.
About time too!!!
"8,000 racing dogs are “retired” due to injury each year before they reach the age of four.
A minimum of 4,700 dogs “disappear without trace” from the system annually.
Each of Britain’s major greyhound stadiums are responsible, on average, for the slaughter of over 500 dogs each year.
Thousands of former racing greyhounds were found buried in makeshift graves at Seaham in 2006 and in May 2008 the Sunday Times exposed Britain’s largest greyhound breeder selling puppies, which would not chase or had proved too slow, to Liverpool University for research and dissection. "
@Doug H I'm not sure I agree with your figures (500 x 25 tracks?) but I do agree with your sentiments on greyhound racing - sadly whilst this industry is self-regulated with no data disclosed we will never know how many young, racing and "retired" dogs die every year. The only concrete data is the EFRA report http://www.parliament.uk/documents/commons-committees/environment-food-rural-affairs/2nd-Report-Greyhound-welfare.pdf. The sooner it's demolished - the better.