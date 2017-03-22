Gone to the dogs: London's last greyhound track is closing this weekend

Nearly 100 years of history comes to an end this week as the last greyhound track in London closes. Saturday sees the final ever dog race at Wimbledon Greyhound Stadium before it’s torn down to enable AFC Wimbledon to build a stadium on the same spot. It’s a sad end to an unbelievably colourful sporting history that once saw up to 90,000 people attending big races, the occasional riot and a bizarre period during the 1930s when an entrepreneur imported 12 cheetahs to race on the track.

In future, Londoners wanting to see dog racing will have to travel to Romford or Crayford, but you can head to Wimbledon this weekend for a last chance to partake in a slice of London history. We’d highly recommend it: there are super cheap deals on offer to draw punters in (three quid for entry and a free alcoholic drink), plus it’s like nothing else you’ll find in London. And after Saturday, you can take that literally.

Wimbledon Greyhound Stadium. Earlsfield rail. Sat Mar 25, 6.30pm.

