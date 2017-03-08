Good news for #CleanEaters: Wetherspoons has added a quinoa, kale and chia seed salad to its menu

On a diet? Go to Wetherspoons. Probably a phrase you never thought you’d be hearing. But the pub chain better known for cheap AF pints and calorie-loaded Curry Club than its stance on #CleanEating has just announced the addition of a quinoa, kale and smashed avocado salad to its menus.

The new-look menu launching today at ‘Spoons branches up and down London features the saintly sounding quinoa salad, which includes quinoa, rice, avocado, adzuki beans, grilled peppers, red cabbage, chia seeds and kale. It reads like Deliciously Ella’s shopping list.

Those of you better acquainted with Chicken Club, Steak Club and Mexican Mondays needn’t fret, though. The pub heroes have also added two new hot dogs, a pastrami bagel and two burgers to the list too, including an Empire State Burger complete with two beef patties, American cheese and maple-cured bacon. You can always have the quinoa salad on the side, right?

Remember when Wetherspoons stopped serving roasts?

Love 'Spoons? Check out these beautiful London Wetherspoon's carpets.

