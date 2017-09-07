Good news! London is no longer the UK’s most expensive place for a pint

It’s been announced today that Surrey has overtaken London as the most expensive place in the UK to get a pint of beer. The results revealed in the Good Pub Guide’s 2018 Edition showed that it costs 20p more for a pint in Surrey than it does in the UK capital.

It’s the first time in the Guide’s 36-year history that London hasn’t been the most expensive place to drink beer in the country, music to many a London-dwelling beer lover’s ears.

It’s not all good news, though. The average price of a pint has risen across the country, with the UK average sitting at £3.60. And it’ll still set you back a hefty amount to sup suds in London, with a pint in our fair city costing an average of £4.20.

Maybe it’s finally time to get going with that home-brewing kit you got given last Christmas.

But if you fancy celebrating our victory over Surrey, here’s a handful of great craft beer bars.