Goodbye to potty-mouthed pints: swearing has been banned in Samuel Smith’s pubs

How do you like your drinks? Fucking large? Well, we don’t rate your chances at the bar in any of London’s Samuel Smith’s pubs any time soon. The chain famed for affordable tipples and charming Victorian décor is about to become famous for another reason, having introduced a zero tolerance swearing policy to its pubs last week.

Instructions issued by the brewery insist that landlords and landladies help prevent the use of bad language on the premises. The implication is that customers dropping profanities alongside pints could be barred from the premises, with the brewery’s updated policy stating that customers may be refused service if they’re found to not be keeping the air clean.

The orders were revealed to the Gazette by a landlord based in Teeside, but it seems the new policy is a country-wide ruling on all pubs within the group – which includes the Princess Louise in Holborn, the John Snow in Soho and the Champion in Fitzrovia. We can’t see it fitting in with potty-mouthed London one bit. Good luck, you bunch of bastards.

