Grab free pizza at Battersea Power Station this Mother’s Day

Want to treat your mum this Mother’s Day but worried you’re going to spend loads of dosh on your Saturday night out instead? Good news, friend! You can take her out for free pizza and cure that hangover while you’re at it.

Copenhagen pizza joint Mother will be opening its first London location this summer in Battersea Power Station’s swanky new Circus West Village, but as a tasty teaser, free slices of the good stuff will be flying from its kitchen this Mother’s Day (Sun Mar 26).

Grab your mamma, or your worse-for-wear pals (the free dough’s for everyone, kids!) and hotfoot it down to the Mother pizza pop-up between 11am-4pm where complimentary sourdough slices will be on the menu.

If it turns out you’re actually A-class offspring and want to spend a whole weekend with the woman who birthed you, the new Battersea Power Station development has two days of events planned alongside the pizza pop-up. Mother’s Day biscuit workshops and family-friendly activities will be taking place, and Black Cab Coffee Co. will be dishing out complimentary drinks on both Saturday and Sunday.

Mother's Day Weekend at Battersea Power Station, Circus West Village. Sat Mar 25-Sun Mar 26 (pizza on Sunday only), free.

