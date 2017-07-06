Great snout! You can cuddle micro pigs at a free pop-up in Merchant Square this month

Micro piggies, aka the most smoochable animals ever to walk this earth, will be taking over the Floating Pocket Park in Merchant Square this month for a free lunchtime picnic called ‘Tiny Tails’, organised as part of the Square’s ‘Summer of Fun’ event series. Londoners will be given the chance to pet the mini swines, and even take selfies with them for the mother of all Instagram updates. Bunnies will be there too, and no shade to rabbits, but let’s be real: micro pig trumps bunny, every time.

The idea is that hanging out with the itty-bitty pigs at lunch will help reduce stress and increase productivity in London workers. Could be a load of hogwash, but it beats standing in a Pret queue. If you do get hungry, KuPP, M&S Café and Lockhouse will be selling grub to eat alfresco in the park. Be warned, hanging out with piglets will definitely induce pork-related guilt.

Tiny Tails will take place at the Floating Pocket Park in Merchant Square at 12pm-2pm on Thu Jul 27.

