Hackney Walk is hosting a huge sample sale this Friday and Saturday

Fans of cut-price designer threads, hotfoot it to Hackney Walk this Friday – because the East End outlet shopping haven is hosting a two-day sample sale featuring four super cool womenswear brands, with discounts of up to 80 percent! Head to retail space The Box (4-6 Ram Place) to shop cheerful London label Peter Jensen, cheeky Parisian brand Être Cécile, heritage-inspired fashion week favourite Le Kilt (pictured) and elegant everyday line Belize. You’ll be able to get hold of pieces from current collections, as well as one-off archive items, with prices starting at a mere tenner. Cards are accepted, so there’s no reason whatsoever to shop responsibly! (We kid, of course). See you there.

Fri Jun 30 and Sat Jul 1, 11am-7pm. The Box, 4-6 Ram Place, E9 6LT.

In other news, Selfridges has launched a mini Korean beauty department.

