Hackney’s now home to the largest selection of wine on tap in the UK

If you’ve ever gazed lovingly at a bottle of wine and wished that it contained an infinite amount of vino, you’re in luck. A new venue in Hackney has opened with the largest selection of wine on tap outside of America.

Martello Hall on Mare Street now has 12 wines on tap, flowing from kegs, a bit like at a fancy craft beer place. You could even stick your head underneath and gargle sweet, sweet pinot if you want to get kicked out of the establishment.

While keg wine might not sound like the classiest beverage, these have been carefully selected by wine expert Zeren Wilsen. Storing it in kegs rather than bottles keeps it fresh and cheaper to manufacture and transport. Plus, each keg represents a reduction in carbon emissions equivalent to taking a car off the road for two years. In fact, the bar is the latest in a growing number of venues that serve posh wine from boxes and kegs for exactly those reasons! Cheers to that.

