Have the time of your life at these 'Dirty Dancing' thirtieth anniversary events

This year marks 30 years since Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze melted our hearts with that dance routine at a Catskill Mountains holiday resort. To celebrate, venues across London are throwing Valentine’s parties, putting on screenings and even teaching us to move our bodies like the stars. Show your ‘Dirty Dancing’-adoring sweetheart you love ‘em by taking them to one of the events below!

Catch a late-night screening at the Rio

Alastair Wiper

The art deco cinema is giving you two chances to catch Johnny and Baby on the big screen. Choose between a showing on Valentine’s night itself, or a late-night screening on Fri Feb 17. The second finishes at around 1.30am which means prime party time! Bop down to a Dalston club and try out some dirty dancing for yourself.

Dirty Dancing 30th Anniversary Valentine's Screening and Late Night Screening, The Rio, Dalston. Feb 14, Feb 17. Prices vary.

Have the time of your life at a birthday club night

If you’ve seen the film a zillion times over and reckon you could put Swayze to shame, head to this blow-out bash and get down instead. The Hoxton joint will be channeling a ‘60s American holiday camp complete with confetti, palms, disco balls and watermelon cocktails. Party pros U SUCK will be playing songs by bad-ass women in pop, and Night Call DJs will be taking over the bar with ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s bangers.

Valentine's Party: Nobody puts Baby in the Corner, Hoxton Square Bar & Kitchen, Feb 17. 8pm–2am. £3 + booking fee, £5 OTD.

Sway like Swayze at Pineapple Studios

Paul Kitson – the first British actor to play Johnny Castle in the original West End musical – will put you through your paces in this hour-long dance workout. Sweat it out while learning salsa, cha cha, mambo and jazz moves, soundtracked to hits from the film. Nobody puts Baby in the corner!

Non-stop Dirty Dancing – The Dance Class, Pineapple Studios, Covent Garden. Tuesdays 6pm–7pm. £8.

Snack and swoon in an American Diner

As well as screening the film, Boondocks is also inviting 'Dirty Dancing' fans to stuff themselves silly on chilli-cheese hotdogs, cajun popcorn and mac 'n' cheese in their basement cinema. Arrive hungry and ready to sing along.

Boondocks Cinema Club Valentine’s Special, Boondocks, 205 City Road. Wed Feb 15, 7pm. £15–£17.50.