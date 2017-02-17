  • Blog
Have you spotted the feel-good messages in Browns' shop windows?

By Miriam Bouteba Posted: Friday February 17 2017, 5:10pm

This fashion week super stylish store Browns is getting kindness trending with the hashtag #cooltobekind. For one week the windows of both its South Molton Street and Sloane Street shops have been taken over by artist Andy Leek who has filled them with hand painted notes of positivity, which will be switched over on Friday and Sunday.

You might have already seen his notes to strangers stuck on telephone and electrical boxes as they're scattered through our capital, but now you can take them home. Head into the fashion-filled shop, pick up a sticker and spend the rest of your day feeling kinder and more confident. Now everybody say, 'awwww'. 

Here are some of Andy's punchy, positive and not-at-all-pukey messages: 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

