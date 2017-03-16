Help fund a permanent home for the East End Women’s Museum

Following a major museum mishap back in 2015 when a proposal for a museum dedicated to women actually opened as a site dedicated to Jack the Ripper (y'know, the guy who liked killing women), a lot of people voiced their anger.

13,000 people signed a petition to have it closed down and a pop-up museum focused on women’s history sprung up just around the corner. Created by the East End Women’s Collective, it went about actually telling the stories of inspirational females from the area that were missing from the money-making tourist hotspot.

Now the collective is looking to find a permanent bricks-and-mortar home to continue its work from – and they need your help. The founders have already reached their £5,000 target, but you can still donate to enable them to advance their researching, recording and championing of women’s history. Alongside touring and pop-up exhibitions, a permanent home would also allow them to programme an engaging events series consisting of walks, tours, talks, workshops and study days.

Unlike the Jack the Ripper Museum, they’ve been totally honest about their intentions, and transparent about the time, funds and resources it will take to bring the project to fruition. It certainly won’t be opening in the imminent future, but plans are in place to set up an advisory network of experts to ensure content is accurate, and the next step is to expand the team, so the ball is well and truly rolling.

Help build the East End Women's Museum by donating to its crowdfunding campaign.

Elsewhere: A new blue plaque was unveiled in London in time for International Women’s Day and these are the women who fought for 20 years to move in together and make history.