Help Pride in London build a map of LGBT+ love in the capital

The capital’s huge celebration of LGBT+ communities is marking 50 years since Parliament legalised homosexuality in the UK with its biggest Pride event ever this summer and we’re already excited.

Marching with messages of hope and activism, the Pride in London Parade taking place on Sat Jul 8 will be a reminder that London is open and still fighting for true equality for same-sex couples.

This year’s campaign theme will be ‘Love Happens Here’ and organisers are asking for your help to kickstart it. They’re creating a map of London love, pinpointing the streets, bars and neighbourhoods where eyes first met, lips locked, and love was first felt.

You can write about love it all its forms: stories about the kindness of strangers, love for family and friends, or moments where you’ve truly learned to love yourself. Submit your story via the online form and it will be marked on a map in the run up to the summer celebrations. Hooray!

