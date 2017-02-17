  • Blog
Help the Lexi Cinema bring a touch of Hollywood glamour to Kensal Rise

By Tom Huddleston Posted: Friday February 17 2017

The Lexi in Kensal Rise is one of our very favourite London cinemas, small in stature but packing a big punch when it comes to screen size, sound quality and general cosiness – plus all the proceeds go to charity. Built in an old meeting hall, the cinema suffers from the fact that, from the outside, it doesn't look much like a plush picture palace (despite having the words 'I Am A Cinema' printed in huge letters on the front).

But that's all set to change if the Lexi's new kickstarter campaign proves successful. They're raising funds to purchase a readograph – one of those old-school marquee signs with the moveable letters, the kind that just screams 'cinema'. Rewards include movie tickets, the chance to be part of a Carrie Fisher-themed mosaic, a lesson in using the Lexi's amazing old-fashioned popcorn machine, or a private screening complete with pizza. Plus every time you're in Kensal Rise you can wander past it and feel a flush of pride.

 

Take a look at the Lexi's Kickstarter page.

