Here are the best ‘Love Island’ final parties you can still buy tickets for tonight

After seven long weeks, the reality TV wonder that is ‘Love Island’ reaches its climax tonight. Despite our heartbreak at the thought of the tantalising Majorca-based dating show leaving us, there are plenty of ways to see it out in style. Here’s where you can find the best ‘Love Island’ final parties, quizzes and screenings – the ones that will definitely be your type on paper.

Head to the flat above the much-loved Shoreditch boozer to drown your sorrows while celebrating the end of ‘Island’ life. It will be screening the final episode at 9pm, but not before testing your ‘Love Island’ know-how in a pub quiz hosted by quizmaster Sam Conway. Entry is £2 per person and there’s a £50 bar tab and mystery prizes for whoever can demonstrate their knowledge of grafting and melts is the best.

The Old Blue Last. Shoreditch High St Overground. 7pm. Quiz £2, screening free. Email harriet.hall@vice.com to reserve a table.

Even luxury cinema chains are grabbing a piece of the ’Love Island’ action. Everyman Hampstead is forgoing blockbuster flicks for the evening to show a live screening of the final. Register for your free ticket here, so you can watch the islanders gather round the fire pit for their last task on the big screen.

Everyman Hampstead. Hampstead tube. 8.30pm. Free.

Don’t be a Muggy Mike and miss out on this ‘Love Island’-themed pub quiz at the eclectic Leyton boozer. Get your team name ready, as there’s a prize for the best one. Entry is £2 per head or £10 for a team ticket, and all the action will be followed by a live screening of the final. Donations are also being collected for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Hare & Hounds. Leyton. 7.30pm. From £2.

The glitter-encrusted Hackney night spot has caved in to its reality-TV desires and will be screening the final on its big screen tonight. To book a booth email info@mothclub.co.uk.

Moth Club. Hackney Central Overground. 7pm.





The fried chicken joint on Commercial Street is screening the final. Tickets include a free cocktail on arrival, and Absurd Bird is throwing an all-night happy hour and plenty of food and drink deals into the mix. Vote for your favourite couple while you’re there for the chance to win a cocktail of your choice on the house.

Absurd Bird. Aldgate East tube. 8pm. From £5.

Booze, bants, pizza and ‘Love Island’ are on the menu tonight as The Red Lion serves up the final on its big screen. Along with all the high drama from Majorca, there’ll be beer, buy-one-get-one-free heart-shaped pizzas, pitchers of ‘Love Island’ Iced Tea, Sex on the Beach cocktails and a whole load of inflatables.

The Red Lion, Stoke Newington Church St. Stoke Newington Overground. 7pm.