Here's how to register to vote for the General Election 2017

Unless you've been living under a rock for the last 24 hours, you'll have heard the news that Prime Minister Theresa May has called a General Election on June 8. Surprise!

Now that it's all been confirmed, here's what you need to know about registering to vote – because you are going to vote, aren't you?

How to register to vote

If you're not already registered to vote, it's not too late to have your say. You'll need to register to vote here by May 22 to vote in the General Election on June 8. All you'll need is your National Insurance number and your passport if you’re a British citizen living abroad. It'll take about five minutes, so no putting it off, folks.

How to register for a postal vote

Going to be sunning yourself on an island on June 8? Don't panic. You can register for a postal vote here. Your postal vote application form needs to arrive by 5pm, 11 working days before the election. If you're not already registered to vote, you'll need to get your application in by midnight, 12 working days before the election.

Photo: RachelH_/Flickr.

In other news, London is only the sixteenth best city for ‘millennials’ to live in, apparently.