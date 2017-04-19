London is only the sixteenth best city for ‘millennials’ to live in, apparently

Do you have an ‘affinity with technology’ and an ‘entrepreneurial mindset’? Do you have ‘highly expectant standards’ that mean you won’t stick around ‘in a location that doesn’t match your criteria’? If so, congrats: you’re probably a millennial, according to the company Nestpick.

Nestpick has put together a new and highly scientific ‘Millennial City Ranking’, rating cities worldwide on how suitable they are for the millennial demographic. Except if you enjoy living in London you probably aren’t that millennial, because the Greatest City in the World is apparently not that great for young people. Of the 100 cities analysed by Nestpick, London only came sixteenth.

We were marked down partly because of our lack of affordable housing – fair cop. But the study also claimed we have poor public transport, a lack of tolerance for immigrants and not enough music festivals. (For the record: the tube is a world-class metro system; we’ve been an open, multicultural city for centuries; and here’s an impressive list of this year’s London music festivals.)

The good news is that Amsterdam, the overall winner, is just a cross-Channel hop away, and UK citizens have freedom of movement within the EU. So if London doesn’t match your high millennial standards, it’s easy (for now) to go Dutch.

On the other hand, six of the UK’s 12 most miserable places to live are in London.