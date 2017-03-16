  • Blog
Here’s how you can help save the Whitechapel Bell Foundry from closing down

By Stephanie Hartman Posted: Thursday March 16 2017, 6:02pm

© Shahed Saleem

Last year it was announced that Britain’s oldest manufacturing company, the Whitechapel Bell Foundry would close its doors this May. Having made bells their business since 1570, the long list of gongs and ringers created behind the east end doors include Big Ben, Westminster Abbey and the famous US Liberty Bell. 

Now, in a bid to save the site, a number of heritage groups have joined forces to explore how it may continue as a working foundry and be designated as an Asset of Community Value.

© Rob Ryan

 

The Spitalfields Trust is calling on anyone who supports their application to have the buildings listed as Grade I, to write to the London Brough of Tower Hamlets office, stating the importance of the site and how it is an integral part of Whitechapel’s historical identity.

Emails should be sent to paul.greeno@towerhamlets.gov.uk (include your postal address) or by post to:

London Borough of Tower Hamlets
Legal Services
6th Floor Mulberry Place
5 Clove Crescent
London E14 2BG

You can see the letter written to Historic England by members of SAVE Britain’s Heritage, The East End Preservation Society, Royal Academy of Arts and others on Spitalfields Life where reports of the campaign will also be published as it evolves.

