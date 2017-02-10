Here's why you need to watch hipster crime drama 'Search Party'

Love 'Making a Murderer'? Tormented by 'Serial'? Partial to 'Girls'? Let us introduce you to your new TV obsession.

'Search Party' is a hipster murder mystery following a group of entitled, liberal and self-centered millennials. It's a classic detective series, but peppered with clever observational comedy, roof parties, ukuleles and avocado toast.

Alia Shawkat plays Dory, a college grad sleepwalking through her twenties. She has a lacklustre live-in boyfriend, a weird dynamic with her ex and an unfulfilling job as a personal assistant. But life gets little more interesting when a former university acquaintance goes missing.

After seeing a missing poster, Dory and her friends – liberal, artistic, pretty and distracted – muse over brunch. 'In Shock. Sad news about a sweet girl. Keep an eye out, people,' tweets one, moments after saying Chantal sucked. There's an official 'missing person' hashtag after all. #IamChantal. They talk about it, text about it, tell other people about it.

But, even though she didn't really know Chantal at college, Dory decides to do something about it. She becomes an amateur sleuth, decoding clues, following suspects and hosting dreadful dinner parties to pry secrets out of those close to the missing girl. The hunt to find Chantal jumpstarts Dory. She suddenly has purpose, enthusiasm, fire.

'Search Party' is 'Broad City' meets 'Girls' meets 'Murder She Wrote'. It's a self-mocking satire of millennial life, with a genuine mystery at its heart. It's weird, offbeat, dreamy, sharp and funny. It's also been hugely popular in the US and has already been recommissioned for a second series. The episodes are only 20 minutes long, and each one ends on a bit of a cliffhanger meaning you basically have no choice but to watch the next one. But don't panic, the entire series is available to stream for free on All 4, so there's nothing to stop you bingeing the whole lot right now.

'Search Party' is available to stream on All 4.