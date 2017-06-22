Here's why you shouldn't miss Percolate Open Air

In the five years since they’ve been putting on parties, self-described ‘nomadic boogie crew’ Percolate have fast become known for some of the coolest club nights in the city. But now they’ve expanded those horizons, and are taking the party outside into the open air.

Percolate have bagged a rare untouched east London space for their first ever day event. They’re being careful not to call it a festival, so as not to add to the slew of underwhelming London day fests. ‘It’s a party in the park, not a festival,’ says Percolate founder Fred Letts.

Not wanting to be just another green space blowout, Percolate set their eyes on something they could call their own and landed a former tidal mill – Stratford’s Three Mills Island – which was also where the original ‘Big Brother’ house was situated. This makes them the first party crew to stake claim on one of London’s most interesting new spaces.

Three Mills Island

Unsurprisingly, sound quality is high on the agenda. Percolate have promised ‘high end sound’ and plan to take advantage of the park’s naturally contained areas.

That should go down well with the cast of disco, house and techno jocks they’ve pulled together. Scuba, Paranoid London, Sonja Moonear, Objekt and Moxie have all been booked for the one-dayer, which is headed up by DJ Koze and features an extra special b2b from Leon Vynehall and Ryan Elliot.

Open Air will feature two stages within woodland and greenery, set against the dramatic industrial backdrop of east London and almost entirely banked by canals.

Could you turn up by canal boat? Percolate don’t see why not: ‘just check you can get a mooring’.

Percolate Open Air is on Sat Jul 29. Tickets cost £30.50. Book here.