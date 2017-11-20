Exciting news to make your soul all toasty on a chilly Monday: Enid Blyton’s classic kids’ story ‘The Magic Faraway Tree’ is being made into a film. ‘Paddington 2’ co-writer and ‘Horrible Histories’ star Simon Farnaby, the film’s writer, is turning everyone’s favourite tree-based childhood yarn into a giddy big-screen adventure.

The joyous, slightly strange caper has three children discover a tree so tall its branches disappear into the clouds. Within its trunk and spanning its branches are trippy delights, oddball creatures and magical lands. Blyton was not messing about with this one. It’s like James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ got locked in a tuck shop.



Farnaby promises the movie will be filled with ‘wonderful characters, humour, peril and adventure’. On that roster of characters are Saucepan Man, Dame Washalot and the iconic Moon-Face. Scarier figures include Angry Pixie and Dame Snap (originally called Dame Slap).

And the best news? There are three other books in the Faraway Tree universe. Your move, Mr Cameron.

